Chargers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Spiller to Rookie Contract

The Chargers have reached an agreement with running back Isaiah Spiller on his rookie contract.

The Chargers signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

Spiller, the team's fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, has participated in rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAS) over the last four weeks of the offseason program.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“We like his size. He was productive. He’s still a young guy. I think that there’s going to be a lot of growth from him, physically, as he gets older and gets more time in the weight room," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Spiller during OTAs. "But, you can see the talent there.

"We’re not playing real football right now, as far as the running backs getting it and running through holes. Everything is slow motion, but in 7-on-7, he’s done a nice job. He’s another guy that you can tell is smart, understands football and is going to be doing the right things. We’re excited about him.”

Spiller collected over 1,200 all-purpose yards in each of his last two seasons at Texas A&M. In addition to his powerful ground game, Spiller was also a contributor in catching passes for the Aggies, hauling in 74 receptions across his three years in College Station.

“It should be fun, catching the ball out of the backfield," Spiller said at rookie minicamp. "I did it a lot at [Texas] A&M, as well, so it should be an easy transition for me.”

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the need to find a reliable No. 2 rusher behind starter Austin Ekeler, the addition of Spiller – a prospect with a proven track record of availability and productivity – could spark a two-headed monster out of the Los Angeles' backfield.

“I feel like I can do it all," Spiller said last month. "I can run inside and outside, between the tackles. I can make you miss, run you over. I feel like I really can do anything, and I’m ready to show that.”

With Spiller now on the books, that leaves safety JT Woods as the only unsigned pick from the Chargers' 2022 draft class.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.