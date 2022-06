RINDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the New Hampshire State Police said a missing man had drowned in the afternoon while in Pool Pond in Rindge. First responders arrived to learn that earlier in the day the victim's dog was found swimming in the pond with no one around and was brought to shore. Later a family member unsuccessfully tried to contact the victim and called for help. Police also discovered personal belongings of the victim on a nearby beach.

RINDGE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO