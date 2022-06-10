ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norborne, MO

Richard Hill

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Hill, 78, of Norborne died Sunday, June...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

David Dwayne Milligan

David Dwayne Milligan, 59, of the Stet/Braymer area, died June 12. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with Rev. Jason Frazer to officiate. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bethany Church of Brethren.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard, 68, of Lexington, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Robin was born on May 8, 1954, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Paul Edward and Margaret (Morris) Jenkins. Survivors include: two sons, Jeremy Hollar of Blue Springs and Jason (Shanna) Kinnison of Richmond; daughter,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Max Lee Murdock

Max Lee Murdock died Saturday, June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as: Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Norborne, MO
KMZU

Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Mary Susan Reeter

Mary Susan Reeter age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. Susan was born the daughter of Samuel and Leona (Ott) Gibson on May 1, 1928 in Livingston County Missouri. She was a graduate of Lock Springs High School. On May 3, 1957 Susan was united in marriage to Leo Junior Reeter in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded Susan in death on July 21, 1992.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Vehicle occupant hospitalized with injuries

RAY COUNTY, MO - A Lawson passenger was not wearing a safety device during an accident Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Alexis Williams, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the right side of Route M, near 168 Road in Ray County. The car overturned according to the report. An occupant, Joshua Williams, 33, was treated for minor injuries at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lane closure scheduled for portion of I-35 at 19th Street June 14-15

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing median work as part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the CLOSURE of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street. This closure will be in place beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on both Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15. Motorists should expect delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bittiker Funeral Home
KMZU

MDC offers free catfish clinic June 29 near Savannah

Learn to catch this popular gamefish at Happy Holler Lake Conservation Area. St. Joseph, Mo. – Catfish are fun to catch and make tasty table fare, which is why they’re one of the state’s most popular gamefish. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free catfish clinic from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the Happy Holler Lake Conservation Area near Savannah in Andrew County. MDC will provide all equipment and bait for participants.
KMZU

Deadly UTV accident for Strasburg driver

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A Strasburg resident dies in UTV accident early Saturday morning. Highway patrol says 26-year-old Derek W. Scott was traveling southbound on South Shimel Rd., when he lost control of his UTV due to a flat tire. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, ejected Scott and struck a utility pole, according to the report.
STRASBURG, MO
KMZU

Suspect named in Caldwell County arson investigation

A suspect has been arrested and identified in connection with an arson investigation that originated May 10 in Caldwell County. Sheriff, Mitchell Allen, in a press release, says Harold Edwards Jr., is accused of nine different counts as part of an ongoing investigation. One resident reportedly died as the result of a series of fires last month.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Fishing day scheduled at Arrow Rock State Historic Site June 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 14, 2022 – Join Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation as they co-host a morning of fishing at Big Soldier Lake at Arrow Rock State Historic Site. This free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25....
ARROW ROCK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMZU

Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

LIBERTY – Six suspects have been arrested as the result of a child enticement sting carried out by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations of Kansas City. Robert B. Koester, 32, of Springfield, Kansas City residents Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, Wilfredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, and Omar O....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Endangerment case filed after juveniles injured in crash

SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Marshall resident remains in custody on suspicion of child endangerment. Saline County Sheriff says a vehicle accident May 30, caused injuries to two juvenile passengers who were hospitalized. After the witnesses on scene refused to identify the driver of the vehicle, John W. Garrison was taken into custody. Deputies cited evidence of blood in corresponding locations on the driver's seat.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Traffic Alert: various lane closures scheduled on I-435 for pavement repairs June 15-17

CLAY/JACKSON COUNTIES – Motorists should be on alert for various lane closures in both Clay and Jackson counties as the Missouri Department of Transportation works on pavement repairs from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. June 15-17. Crews will close two lanes both northbound and southbound from mile marker 58 to 210 Highway. Motorists should expect delays in the areas. All work is weather permitting.
JACKSON, MO
KMZU

Missouri to Dedicate Bicentennial Mural Painted by 16,116 Citizens

COLUMBIA, June 14, 2022 – The Missouri Bicentennial Mural, painted by 16,116 citizens across the state, will be dedicated June 23, 2022, 2:30 p.m., at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, 301 High St., Jefferson City. The large-scale mural was recently installed inside Harry’s Place Cafeteria, 4th floor of the Truman State Office Building, for the public to enjoy. The mural features 19 state symbols to commemorate Missouri’s 200 years of statehood.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Closed on Monday June 20th

North Central Missouri College will be closed on Monday, June 20th in observance of Juneteenth. This closing includes all buildings and offices at Main, Barton, North Belt, Maryville, and Bethany locations and no classes will be held. The Ketcham Community Center will have holiday hours and be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Injury motorcycle crash near Bevier

BEVIER, MO - A Bevier driver reported injuries during a vehicle accident early Sunday morning. Highway Patrol responded to Route C south of Bevier, where Daniel White, 67, reported minor injuries after a motorcycle he was driving overturned. The bike had struck a deer in the roadway, according to the report.
BEVIER, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet Wednesday in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. - The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Wednesday. New business on the tentative agenda includes the approval of abatements. Visitor Lindsey Chaffin, of Great River Engineering, is scheduled to discuss bridge funding with the commission. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Six arrested for responding to undercover deputies in sting operation

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Investigators say six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempts to make sexual contact with a juvenile. There were no victims in the case, as each suspect was in contact with an undercover investigator with Clay County Sheriff posing as a teenager. The men are variously charged with sexual misconduct, and enticement.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy