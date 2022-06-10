ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Tried These Foods That Texas Is Most Known For?

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Everything is bigger yummier in Texas!

From tacos to chili, there's no doubt you're grubbing good when you visit the Lone Star State. A new list from Yelp shows the foods that are most popular in the state . Here's what they said about the list and how they did it:

Texas is hot—and we don’t just mean the temperature. Long known as a frontier of growth and possibility, the Lone Star State has gained serious cred as an innovator in food and drink. Often, what’s “hot” here leads culinary trends nationwide. What are Texans enjoying right now? Yelp’s data science team took a peek behind the culinary curtain into what’s trending in Texas. Not surprisingly, puffy tacos, Ranch Water, and Mexican martinis topped the list.

Here's a list of the most-known foods in Texas :

  • Chili
  • Texas barbecue
  • Queso
  • Tex-Mex
  • Chicken-fried steak
  • Frozen margaritas, sangria, mangonada
  • Breweries
  • Dr Pepper
  • Pecan pie
  • Blue Bell ice cream
  • Kolache pastries

To read the full report, click here .

