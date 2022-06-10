ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres acquire Bishop from Stars in salary cap-related move

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzngw_0g7GIxDi00
FILE - Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop defends the goal during an NHL hockey practice in Frisco, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. Bishop has just been traded by Dallas to the Buffalo Sabres along with a 7th-round draft pick for future considerations. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury.

The Sabres add the final year of Bishop’s contract, which represents nearly a $5 million cap hit to boost their payroll closer to the NHL’s $60 million minimum. Buffalo, which also acquired a seventh-round pick in next month’s draft, was projected to be nearly $20 million under the cap floor before acquiring Bishop.

The Stars, meantime, acquired future considerations from Buffalo to free Bishop’s salary from their books to provide more flexibility to re-sign and add players this offseason.

There is no anticipation the 35-year-old Bishop will resume playing.

Without saying he’s retiring, Bishop announced his career was over in December following a 2 1/2-year saga in dealing with the injury. The decision came after the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist gave up eight goals in a minor-league rehab stint only to have his knee swell up again.

The injury first developed during a seven-game second-round series loss to St. Louis in the 2019 playoffs, which led to him having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The pain persisted the next year with follow-up surgery revealing the cartilage in his knee had all but worn away.

“I guess one of the hard things is, I get out there and I still feel pretty good in some of the practices and you still feel like you have the skill to play in this league,” said Bishop, who is from Denver and grew up playing youth hockey in St. Louis. “But then when your knee tells you you can’t, it’s tough.”

Bishop hasn’t played an NHL game since allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 loss to Colorado in the second-round of the 2020 playoffs.

Overall, Bishop has a 222-128-36 record split between five teams over 11 seasons beginning with St. Louis in 2008-09. He also played for Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

In 2015-16 with the Lightning, Bishop led the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average.

At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Bishop was the NHL’s tallest goalie and selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2005 draft.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Dallas contributed to this story.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning found themselves down 2-0 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals before rallying behind star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and turning things around, winning four straight in order to end the series in six games. Now, Tampa is set for a date with the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley […] The post Tampa Bay Lightning: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Kadri, Cogliano could play for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER -- Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano could play for the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ABC, CBC, SN, TVAS). The forwards are back on the ice after each had surgery for a hand injury sustained during...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Denver, NY
City
Bishop, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Wild 2022 Player Report Card: Dmitry Kulikov

The Minnesota Wild have strong defensive depth and it was noticeable during the regular season but obviously disappeared during the postseason. One of those players that was lower down on the defensive depth chart, but still made an impact was Dmitry Kulikov. He was a new addition to the Wild lineup during free agency last summer along with teammate Alex Goligoski.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Pavel Buchnevich

The St. Louis Blues’ 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blue line out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Predators sign defenseman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million. The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they're excited to keep Lauzon. “Jeremy...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawkins
Person
Ben Bishop
The Associated Press

Injured Scherzer, deGrom moving closer to return with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets. Scherzer, who injured his left oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18, returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to Tuesday night’s series opener against Milwaukee.
QUEENS, NY
NHL

Sabres sign Cederqvist to 2-year, entry-level deal

2019 5th-round pick set SHL career high in points last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract. Cederqvist, 21, amassed Swedish Hockey League career highs in goals (14), assists (18), points (32), and games played (49) this past season with Djurgardens IF. His point total ranked second on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Murray still waiting on long-term contract with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray whipped passes around the practice field, showed off quickness dancing around cones, shared a few laughs with teammates. Arizona’s quarterback still doesn’t have the long-term contract extension he’s seeking, but was a full-go for one of the Cardinals’ final mandatory offseason workouts.
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Predators Sign Jeremy Lauzon to Four-Year, $8 Million Contract

Physical Defenseman Appeared in 13 Games with Nashville in 2021-22 After Being Acquired at Trade Deadline; Owns 142 Games of NHL Experience with Predators, Kraken, Bruins. Nashville, Tenn. (June 13, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year, $8 million contract.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#The Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Canadiens agree to a one-year contract with Otto Leskinen

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with defenseman Otto Leskinen. The agreement will see Leskinen earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level. The 25-year-old defenseman from Pieksamaki, Finland is...
NHL
NHL

Kravtsov agrees to one-year contract with Rangers

Forward who played in KHL could have been restricted free agent July 13. Vitali Kravtsov agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The forward could have been a restricted free agent July 13. Kravtsov had 13 points (six goals, seven...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Nats’ Stephen Strasburg has rib injury, will see specialist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs, the team announced Tuesday. Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. He felt discomfort following a bullpen session and had an MRI on Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Associated Press

Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The wear and tear from back-to-back seven-game series seems to be taking its toll on the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. Tired legs have led to shots falling short down the stretch in back-to-back losses that have left the Celtics on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy