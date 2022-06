It’s been exactly three weeks since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The Texas Standard heard from several visitors to the growing memorial in the center of town about why they were compelled to make the trip and what they hope happens now. Also: A June heatwave across Texas is testing the limits of our power grid and shattering records statewide. Is there any relief in sight? And: A North Texas church was denied approval to appoint two pastors who identify as LGBTQ, but the church appointed them anyway.

UVALDE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO