LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures bounce back on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday in a rebound from recent losses, brokers said. However, concerns about the risk of beef demand falling due to U.S. inflation continued to hang over the market, analysts said. They warn rising prices may increasingly push consumers to eat cheaper food instead of pricey steaks and cuts of beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures settle weaker as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished lower amid pressure from the advancing harvest and losses in financial markets, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 20-3/4 cents lower at $10.50-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 19-1/2 cents at $11.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 13-1/4-cent to $12.08-1/2 a bushel. * Heat in the U.S. Plains is hastening maturation of winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 10% complete, up from 5% a week ago and behind the five-year average of 12%, the USDA said separately on Monday. * Wheat futures came under further pressure from gains in the dollar that create headwinds for exports of American farm goods, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy fall amid decline in financial markets

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures declined on Tuesday amid pressure from a fall in financial markets and concerns over rising inflation. Stocks extended losses, after a bruising selloff a day earlier pushed the S&P 500 to confirm a bear market, as investors braced for an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2022

1. Chicago soybean futures slide, but losses were limited. While the hot weather in the extended forecast is a positive for prices, the meltdown in the global stock market is viewed as negative, especially for soybeans, says Al Kluis, Kluis Commodity Advisors. In the U.S. Globex grain markets at this...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans recover from one-week low, global inflation woes cap gains

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as the market recovered from a more than one-week low, although growing inflationary concerns kept a lid on prices. Corn and wheat futures lost more ground. World stocks fell for a second...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat slide with outside markets

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and oilseed futures took a dive on Monday as broad-based selling and losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather and strong export demand for American soybeans, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds tumbled with commodities as U.S. inflation fueled...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grocery prices rise 11.9% in a year, worst increase since 1979

Led by meat, grocery prices are rising rapidly, up 11.9% in the past 12 months — even faster than the overall U.S. inflation rate of 8.6%, said the government in the Consumer Price Index report. “We’re going to live with this inflation for a while,” said President Biden over the weekend, despite administration efforts to reduce prices.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends down, extending retreat from near-record high

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday amid technical selling and pressure from losses in financial markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures slid 9 cents to end at $16.98-1/2 a bushel. * The market turned lower after rising early in the session on bargain buying, following a decline on Monday, traders said. * Losses extended a setback after July soybeans on Thursday reached $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended down $4.1 at $411 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil closed 1.23 cents lower at 78.23 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed on Monday, in line with trade expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's revenue from poultry exports hits record high in May

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's revenue from poultry exports in May reached a monthly record of $904.6 million, up 37.8% from the previous year, the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) said on Tuesday. The largest global poultry exporter shipped 429,600 tonnes in the period, 3.7% more than...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports -food secretary

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday. India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month. "We have more than sufficient...
INDIA
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, corn down 1-4 cents, soy up 6-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fall on seasonal harvest pressure and strong dollar that makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive on export market. * Winter wheat harvest in the United States was 10% complete as of June 12, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 9-1/2 cents lower at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 7 cents at $11.54-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents to $12.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after Monday's decline, with weakness in wheat spilling over into the corn market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 148,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, USDA said. * USDA rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn futures dropped below their 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.66 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying seen propping up soybeans. Prices have fallen 3.5% during the past two sessions after rallying close to an all-time high on Thursday. * CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $17.17 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
