BROOKLINE, Mass. — The Country Club ends its 34-year U.S. Open drought this week, and if it were up to David Fay the USGA would have returned to the Boston area long ago. “Let’s face it: [it] has one of the best fan bases in the country,” Fay says. “They are great golf fans. And I just think that between that, the New England air, the beautiful backdrop and the impact going there could have, it seemed like a fun option.”

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO