(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO