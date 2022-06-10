ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inflation soars to an over 40-year high. These are the ways Americans are coping

NPR
 4 days ago

Clay Watkins loves LaCroix brand sparkling water — especially the watermelon flavor. So the suburban Chicago school teacher was excited when he spotted it on sale at his local grocery store: two packages for $8. "I went to grab the package and I was like, 'Wait a second,'"...

text.npr.org

NPR

Why some of the country's top CEOs fear a recession is coming

It's not just Cardi B. Chief executives of some of the country's top companies are also getting really worried about the economy. The warnings that a recession is coming – including from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon – reflect the deep uncertainty being felt in the country's executive offices as inflation hits its highest annual rate in over 40 years.
BUSINESS
NPR

What do delinquent loan payments reveal about the economy?

NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Klein, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, about whether the amount of delinquent auto loan payments is a sign the economy is in trouble. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Wall Street has entered what traders call bear market territory. Markets in Japan,...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

Hey. It's Sue. Please go to npr.org/podcastsurvey and take our survey. It helps make the show better. Thanks. ALEX PANTNON: Hi. This is Alex Pantnon (ph) from Ann Arbor, Mich. I just finished my first year working as a school counselor, providing mental health support to middle schoolers. This podcast was recorded at...
POLITICS
NPR

Biden will make his first presidential trip to the Middle East next month

President Biden is planning to go to the Middle East next month. It's his first trip to the region since entering the Oval Office. Now, while Biden has spoken a lot about a reset for foreign policy after four years of Donald Trump's isolationist worldview, it hasn't been clear what exactly that reset means for the Middle East. Let's bring in NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. All right. So the trip is in July. What do you know about where he's going and what he'll be doing?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

A new report finds 'shortfalls' in how Trump decided to move U.S. Space Command

President Trump moved U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. The Government Accountability Office now says the decision had "significant shortfalls." One of the last decisions Donald Trump made while still president was to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. The Colorado congressional delegation protested, but at the time, the Defense Department called the move, quote, "reasonable." Now a new report has found significant shortfalls in how the decision was made.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

News brief: Jan. 6 hearing recap, COVID pediatric vaccines, Nevada primary

Former President Donald Trump conned his supporters out of $250 million. That's what the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot says. The committee show that the former president didn't just lie about winning the 2020 election; he then told his campaign donors that he needed money to defend the lie in court. Here's California Democrat and committee member Zoe Lofgren.
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Why The Racial Wealth Gap Is So Hard To Close

It's been almost 160 years since Union General William T. Sherman led 60,000 soldiers on his "March to the Sea," a scorched-earth campaign through Georgia aimed at bringing the American Civil War to a quicker end. Shortly after, Sherman met with a group of black ministers in Savannah to discuss the future. With slavery over and the war coming to a close, these community leaders told Sherman what their newly freed people wanted: land. Land, after all, was then the most important form of wealth, the key to a more prosperous life.
SAVANNAH, GA
NPR

Consider This from NPR

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOHN CORNYN: Madam President. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senator from Texas. Lawmakers are calling it the first deal of its kind in 30 years - a bipartisan agreement on gun violence. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CORNYN: Most often you hear people say, do something. Well, they don't...
TEXAS STATE
'1619 Project' journalist lays bare why Black Americans 'live sicker and die quicker'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. It's no secret there are problems with health care in America, and it's no surprise that Black people have poorer health outcomes in the United States than whites, given disparities in income, wealth and insurance coverage. Our guest, Linda Villarosa, is an author and journalist who's been writing about the intersection of race and health for years. She says for a long time she thought poverty was the explanation for why Blacks were less healthy than whites. But over time, her thinking has changed. She now believes something else is making Black people sicker, and that something is racism. In a new book, she argues that while poverty certainly matters in health, studies show that Black people suffer long-term health effects from the daily stress of living in a racist society, and that the health care system itself is infected with racial bias among providers, administrators and policymakers.
HEALTH

