Highway 69 In Hale County Blocked Due To Single-Vehicle Crash
Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...1051theblock.com
Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...1051theblock.com
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0