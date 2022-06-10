ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Highway 69 In Hale County Blocked Due To Single-Vehicle Crash

By Dre Day
 4 days ago
Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...

greensborowatchman.com

Troopers: Accident on 69 has blocked highway in Hale County

UPDATE: As of 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, ALEA confirms the blockage is now fully cleared and the roadway open. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday, June 10, has caused roadway blockage. Alabama 69 near Hale County 32, in Hale County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
HALE COUNTY, AL
