SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s one of the longest running festivals in the Ark-La-Tex, the Let the Good Times Roll Festival (LTGTRF) happens one weekend in June (around Juneteenth) to celebrate music, art, culture, fashion and unity of the African-American community. 2022 marks the 35th year. There’s going to be all sorts of music for this family-friendly event. Head on down to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza in downtown for all of the fun. Hours vary by day but most of the music starts a little after 4:00pm.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO