Smithsburg, MD

Suspect Worked Normal Shift at Maryland Factory Before Shooting Employees: Sheriff

By Gina Cook
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accused gunman in the deadly workplace shooting at a small manufacturing plant in western Maryland on Thursday carried out his normal work shift in the hours before the shooting, authorities said Friday. Three men died and another was wounded when the suspect opened fire on them at Columbia...

www.nbcwashington.com

