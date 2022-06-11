Suspect Worked Normal Shift at Maryland Factory Before Shooting Employees: Sheriff
By Gina Cook
NBC Washington
3 days ago
The accused gunman in the deadly workplace shooting at a small manufacturing plant in western Maryland on Thursday carried out his normal work shift in the hours before the shooting, authorities said Friday. Three men died and another was wounded when the suspect opened fire on them at Columbia...
A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
A weapons cache that included three pipe bombs and 32 firearms — some of which were military-grade weapons — was found at a home in Maryland, authorities said. The Maryland State Police announced the stockpile also included four improvised hand grenades and other bomb-making materials. The cache took...
An upstate New York sheriff described Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect Payton Gendron as the "the most hated man in the country," as the 18-year-old was indicted for murder in the deaths of 10 people. In an interview with Fox News, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Gendron is being...
Three people were killed and one person was injured Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing plant by a co-worker who was also injured following a gunfire exchange with a state trooper, authorities said. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Columbia Machine factory in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m....
THREE people have been hospitalized after several rounds were fired outside a mall. The shooting occurred near a Chipotle restaurant at The Shops at Iverson Mall in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday afternoon. The Prince George Police Department said the victims are adults, two females and one male. Police say...
At least 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in South Carolina on Monday night — one of numerous mass shootings that unfolded across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said on Tuesday that nearly a dozen people were shot during the gunfire late...
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
Police in Florida arrested a fifth-grade student on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to conduct a mass shooting.The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off about a threatening text message sent by a 10-year-old student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral on 28 May.“The School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research. Due to the nature of the incident, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case,” the statement said.Police then interviewed the child and subsequently arrested him. He was charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting”.“Right now...
AN anti-gun protest descended into chaos after a man appeared to storm the stage during a moment of silence marking the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The man allegedly threw an object into the crowd at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC and screamed "I am the gun," as he was detained.
Washington, D.C. Gun violence survivors and their families were left in terror Saturday at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., after a man close to the stage reportedly began shouting that he was armed. The disruption came during a moment of silence for the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas, school […]
The suspect in a workplace shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office posted Friday evening.
Footage posted to social media appears to show the moment Maryland state troopers confront a gunman suspected of killing three people and wounding one other at a Smithsburg manufacturing plant. The widely shared 45-second clip, which The Independent has been unable to independently verify, shows several vehicles travelling at high speed pulling to the side of the road. Follow live updates on the shootingA volley of shots can then be heard from at least two different calibre weapons.Governor Larry Hogan told a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon that Maryland state troopers responded to the 2.30pm shooting at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg and pursued and confronted the suspect about 8 kms (5 miles) south of the plant.“The suspect fired and shot the state troopers the shoulder, and the state trooper returned fire and shot him back.”“I don’t know the status of the shooter,” Mr Hogan added.After the gunfire stops on the video, the woman recording the video shouts “Holy s***” several times. “Turn around, turn around,” she shouts. The footage then ends abruptly.
Attendees at the Washington D.C. March for Our Lives rally were sent scrambling after someone at the rally reportedly yelled "gun shot." An individual at the rally for increased national gun control yelled "gun shot," according to ABC7 News. One reporter said that the incident caused momentary chaos. "Once people...
The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
