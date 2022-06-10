Xcel Offers Tips To Keep Cool During Colorado Heat Wave

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures soar across Colorado, Xcel Energy wants to help you keep cool and keep your bill manageable. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says a few places could reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope.

Xcel Energy says prices of wholesale natural gas are going up, and have been for months, which means customers are paying more each month.

Xcel shared the following tips:

Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out.

Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.

Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.

Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.

Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.

You can find more energy-saving tips online .