Xcel Offers Tips To Keep Cool During Colorado Heat Wave

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures soar across Colorado, Xcel Energy wants to help you keep cool and keep your bill manageable. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says a few places could reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope.

(credit: Getty Images)

Xcel Energy says prices of wholesale natural gas are going up, and have been for months, which means customers are paying more each month.

Xcel shared the following tips:

  • Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out.
  • Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched can lead to a loss of cooling in the home.
  • Use ceiling fans to your advantage – Ceiling fans use less energy than air conditioning and can help cool a room during warmer days and should run counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler air.
  • Have air conditioner coils cleaned – Cleaned and maintained air conditioners improve efficiency and help save energy.
  • Upgrade your thermostat – A programable thermostat will let you set the temperature in your home to use less energy when you’re away. A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when you’re away.

You can find more energy-saving tips online .

Full Strawberry Supermoon Will Make Colorado's Sky Brighter Than Normal Tuesday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – If you're looking for something fun to see in the sky tonight make sure to stay up late and check out the Moon. It will rise in the eastern sky about an hour after sunset in Colorado on Tuesday and will be almost directly overhead by midnight. You'll see it setting in the western sky around sunrise on Wednesday. June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon but since it is happening during perigee, or the closest point to Earth for the month, it is also called a supermoon. The Full Strawberry Moon had a reddish tint on Monday night due to all of the wildfire smoke in the air. (credit: Jim Brophy) On Monday night the Moon had a reddish tint to it due to smoke in the air from western wildfires. We could see the same on Tuesday night although for many areas the smoke isn't as thick as it was 24 hours ago.
Coloradans Advised To Limit Time Outdoors During Hazy, Smoky Conditions

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many Coloradans woke up Monday to find the skies filled with haze and the Rocky Mountains barely visible. While in recent years Coloradans have grown accustomed to that visual courtesy historic and devastating wildfires in Colorado, the haze on Monday came from a fire in Arizona. The haze can cause health concerns for many. From subtle side effects like itchy and watery eyes, to more severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, health officials say Coloradans should be aware of the threat the smoky skies bring.
Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona.
Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We'll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you'll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today's record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don't hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado.
Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn't expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado's high country as well as Colorado's Front Range, including the Denver metro area. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's smoke outlook states that "hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke" will likely continue through Wednesday morning.
Colorado Weather: Hot With Only Isolated Storms And Potential Record Highs

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We'll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you'll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation. Denver's record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver's climate record.
Monsoon storms officially return late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lighter winds return Tuesday as temperatures cool off a few degrees into the end of this week. The monsoon will officially begin late this week as southerly moisture moves into New Mexico bringing scattered afternoon storms through the weekend.
Colorado Food Bank Facing 'The Perfect Storm' With Supply & Demand Amid Soaring Inflation

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – As inflation continues to hit the pockets of hardworking Coloradans it's also causing major headaches for food pantries across the state. The Weld Food Bank in northern Colorado said they've seen a 25% increase in demand for their services in recent months as the price for gasoline and groceries climbs to record highs. As a result of the growing cost of goods, donations to the pantry have plummeted as more and more people are seeking help.
Entire fishery wiped out by "catastrophic" mudslide, impacts of Colorado wildfire continue

The "catastrophic" flash flooding and mudslides that occurred at the Black Hollow Creek confluence with the Poudre River last summer had deadly consequences for the area's fish population and the Poudre River State Fish Hatchery, according to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). This event added to the long list of impacts to the Cameron Peak fire.
Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we'll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you'll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you'll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment.
There's A Free Way Around To The Top Of Mount Evans, But You Can't Stop & Get Out

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Signs reading "Reservations required" are everywhere you look approaching the Mount Evans highway. At the entry gate near Echo Lake, CBS4's Rick Sallinger decided to ask the ranger anyway. "Hi, I don't have a reservation, can I go up Mount Evans?" asked Sallinger. "Cannot go up Mount Evans today, but we have information for the future," the ranger replied. Colorado Highway 5 officially opened for the season on June 10. The fee for a passenger car is $15 plus $2 reservation charge if you signed up in advance.
Colorado's Haunted Road May Be the 'Gates of Hell'

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
