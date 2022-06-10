Highway 69 In Hale County Blocked Due To Single-Vehicle Crash
Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...953thebear.com
Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...953thebear.com
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0