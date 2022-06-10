ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Highway 69 In Hale County Blocked Due To Single-Vehicle Crash

By Dre Day
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heads up on the roadways. Highway 69 near Hale County is blocked due to a crash. According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Fatal car accident on HWY 145

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders were on the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 145, south of the Evangel Temple Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead. Several others were injured in the crash and were transported to local hospitals.
MERIDIAN, MS
wbrc.com

Man from Pell City killed in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man died in a crash Sunday, June 12, 2022. The victim has been identified as Myles T. Whidden. He was 33. Authorities say Whidden died when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the road, hit and mailbox and flipped over.
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottondale, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
State
Alabama State
County
Hale County, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Troopers: Accident on 69 has blocked highway in Hale County

UPDATE: As of 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, ALEA confirms the blockage is now fully cleared and the roadway open. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday, June 10, has caused roadway blockage. Alabama 69 near Hale County 32, in Hale County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Lowndes County family displaced by house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus family has been displaced after a house fire Sunday evening and says having a plan saved their lives. The fire happened on Belle Circle. According to the family, the fire started Sunday around 2 pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Everyone made it out of the home safely.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Trial begins in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trial has begun for a man charged in connection with shooting Lauderdale County Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. On Monday, a jury was seated and opening statements began Monday afternoon. The trial is taking place at the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford. 41-year-old Ernest Edwards is facing...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Body Found Under Tuscaloosa Bridge Sunday, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating but do not initially suspect foul play after a man was found dead beneath a bridge in Tuscaloosa Sunday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the Bryant Bridge that crosses the Black Warrior River near Nucor Steel at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Alea#Keens Mill
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday night shootings in Birmingham, Midfield

Two men were killed in separate shootings late Sunday night in Birmingham and Midfield. Frankie Keonta McDonald, 24, was shot at 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Beacon Parkway East in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.
wbrc.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Funeral services announced for fallen Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of fallen Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom has announced his funeral arrangements. Memorial Service: Thursday, June 16: 1 p.m. Meridian High School Gym. Viewing: Friday, June 17: 12-4 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Omega Ceremony: Friday, June...
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

Fallen officer Kennis Croom to be buried in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week will have his homecoming and burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa this weekend. Ofc. Kennis Croom, an officer with the Meridian Police Department, was killed June 9 while responding to a domestic violence call. With a suspect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

NWS Warns Alabamians of Rising Temperatures, Issues Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a HEAT ADVISORY as heat index values are expected to reach 105 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat Advisory Timeframe. The heat advisory starts Monday, June 13 at Noon until 6:00 p.m. Alabama Counties Under...
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy