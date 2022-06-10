ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple sets rules for Dutch dating app developers to take outside payments

By Reuters
 4 days ago
June 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Friday released an extensive set of rules under which it will allow the developers of dating apps offered in the Netherlands to skip its in-app payment systems.

The new rules and associated software tools are aimed at complying with an antitrust ruling handed down last year and come after Apple paid multiple fines for not complying.

Apple said developers who use the new system will still have to pay it commissions for sales made outside of its in-app payment system.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

