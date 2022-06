Baton Rouge-based AWC, which provides automation and controls for the industrial sector, has purchased Frito-Lay’s distribution center in the Industriplex for $4.6 million. The nearly 28,000-square-foot building at 7165 Revenue Drive will allow AWC to consolidate multiple service facilities under one roof, says Joe Kepner, the company’s vice president of process technology. Frito-Lay is building a much larger facility near Airline Highway, which it hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

