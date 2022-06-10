ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Missoula Temporary Safe Outdoor Space moving to new location

By Katie Miller
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iDQr_0g7FmfIL00

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Commissioners have approved a contract to move the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) that is currently located off US Highway 93 .

The homeless shelter will be relocated to a new area near Broadway and Mullan Road in Missoula.

The WGM Group of Missoula will be brought on for site construction and the lot will hold hard-sided shelters made by a company named Pallet.

The Missoula County Commissioners explained during a Thursday public meeting why the shelter is moving.

"The current site is temporary. It's privately owned and that's the arrangement we made with the landowner is that it would be temporary,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. “This site we own. The County owns the property."

The contract is for more than $70,000 and the goal is to have the new site operational by this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

A Washington Based Grocery Chain is Buying Missoula Fresh Markets

Are you the type of person that gets upset when your favorite grocery store changes the format of its aisles? For example, when the cereal aisle gets swapped with the canned goods aisle? I know I am. I spend so much time at the grocery store that I can almost shop with my eyes closed. But, the slightest change can throw my shopping trip completely out of whack.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Homeless#The Wgm Group#Pallet
KPAX

Yoke’s Fresh Markets of Spokane set to purchase Missoula Fresh Market

Missoula’s grocery industry will welcome a new option in the coming weeks as Yoke’s Fresh Markets completes its purchase of Missoula Fresh Market. Missoula Fresh Market dates back to 2015 when two local buyers purchased the old Safeway locations on South Reserve and West Broadway. Yoke’s will occupy both Fresh Market locations in Missoula, Yoke’s said in a Monday statement.
MISSOULA, MT
foxnebraska.com

Montana National Guard assists with search and rescue efforts amid historic flooding

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) – Crews from the Montana National Guard are assisting in southern Montana with search and rescue efforts due to intense flooding. The National Guard dispatched a Blackhawk helicopter and a Chinook helicopter to aid in aerial searches near Roscoe and Cooke City. Air crews are based in Helena and regularly train for search and rescue missions and water rescues.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue

Black bears sneaking into urban areas throughout the Rocky Mountain West is not a new problem, but recent grizzly bear sightings in the Missoula area have local officials ramping up efforts to foster best practices for safe coexistence with community members. Jamie Jonkel, a wildlife management specialist with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Monday two […] The post Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Youth Center Gains Full Council Support

With universal praise for a development based on meeting the needs of Flathead Valley’s youth, the Kalispell City Council voted unanimously this week to annex a proposed mixed-use development north of the city that includes a youth center and sports complex. The 37-acre property, owned by Kelcey and Tawnya...
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

For Shore! Huge Boat Company’s 2022 Top Boat Town is in Montana

You don't see a lot of "Top 17" lists, which is maybe why they settled on that rather attention-getting number. But, when you're Number 1 in the nation, it really doesn't matter how many others are on the list. And that is what we have with one of Montana's best-known resort towns. Like they really need all the extra publicity, right?
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Man Pushed Man Into a Missoula Creek and Held Him Under Water

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to the Days Inn and Suites Hotel for a report of a physical disturbance between two males. While traveling to the location, the officer learned that the two males were separated, and the reported suspect had escaped through the back door of the lobby area. The victim was still located inside and needed medical attention.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

$5.00 Per Gallon Gas Just the Beginning For Montana Travelers

Missoula posted a dubious landmark on Friday when KGVO first reported that $5.00 per gallon for regular unleaded gas had reached the city. Now, Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy says that level will only be a jumping off point for summer commuters and travelers in Montana, primarily due to the lingering aftereffects of the March fire and explosion at the Exxon refinery in Billings.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy