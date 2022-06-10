ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Elections Commission unanimously allows Tim Michels access to the ballot

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39opQ0_0g7FmdWt00

Tim Michels speaks at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2022 state convention. (Screenshot | WisEye)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to dismiss a complaint seeking to deny Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels access to the ballot.

Michels had submitted nominating papers with 3,861 voter signatures. Democrats filed a challenge to Michels’ nominating papers alleging that they didn’t properly list his mailing address.

Michels, the last of the four candidates in the Republican primary to join the race, has quickly become a high-profile candidate. He has moved to the top of the polls and earlier this month the construction company owner was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

On many of the nominating papers submitted by the Michels campaign, the candidate’s mailing address was listed in the Village of Chenequa without a state or zip code. Jeff Mandell, the attorney for the complainant, argued that a mailing address is required by law to be listed on the papers and a proper mailing address must include a state or zip code, otherwise it wouldn’t be delivered.

“The United States Postal Service’s mailing standards for domestic mail manual … says that all mail ‘must bear a delivery address that contains at least the following elements,’ there’s then a list of six elements: item C is street and number, item D is city and state or state abbreviation,” Mandell told the commissioners. “The issue here is that respondent Michels, the vast majority of his nomination papers, do not include a municipality and a state. They include purely a municipality. Mail is not deliverable to ‘in the village of Chenequa.’”

Matthew Fernholz, the attorney for Michels’ campaign, argued that the statutory provision that a mailing address be included on the nominating provisions isn’t mandatory, so Michels should be granted ballot access.

“Even if the nomination papers contain an error as determined by the commission, Wisconsin Supreme Court precedent, and this commission’s own regulations and guidance, mandate Mr. Michels be permitted access to the ballot,” Fernholz said. “The statute … is directory, not mandatory.”

“There is no one who has been defrauded or misled by the form of Mr. Michels’ nomination,” he added.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Mandell later countered that if a witness to someone filling out an absentee ballot left off this information, that ballot would be discounted.

“I want to point out that the argument that Mr. Michels is pressing upon this commission and I really urge the commission to reject, is that a candidate for office should be held to a lower standard than an absentee voter is held to with regard to not even to their own conduct, but to the witnesses’ conduct,” he said. “That really seems inappropriate.”

On Friday, commission members said that even if the papers technically didn’t include a full mailing address, it isn’t worth blocking someone from the ballot on those grounds. That sentiment was most strongly expressed by two of the Democrats on the body.

“I see the basis for the challenge,” Commissioner Ann Jacobs said. “I think it’s appropriate to make it, I don’t think it was frivolous, but I also don’t think it rose to the level where we can argue that it’s sufficient to keep someone off the ballot, is my inclination on this. It’s up to the voters.”

The commission met Friday to decide 11 challenges to ballot access. The dispute over Michels’ access took the longest, with attorneys for Michels and the complainant first arguing over procedural processes. Once the arguments over the merits of the dispute began, each side was given 20 minutes to make its case — far more than the five minutes that other campaigns were allowed.

Later, the commissioners asked several questions of the lawyers, with each given several minutes to further argue their case. At one point, Mandell and Republican-appointed commissioner Robert Spindell spent ten minutes going back and forth over the issue.

Michels’ acceptance to the ballot puts him in the campaign against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson. The election is scheduled for August 9.

In most of the other ballot access challenges, which included a number of longshot candidates for congressional seats and a challenger to Assembly Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), the commission took the action that was recommended by the agency’s nonpartisan staff after their analysis of the complaints. Brandtjen’s opponent was allowed on the ballot.

The commission also unanimously rejected a complaint against former Democratic state Sen. Patty Schactner, who is running for a seat in the Assembly. The complaint against her was made on similar grounds as the complaint against Michels.

The post Elections Commission unanimously allows Tim Michels access to the ballot appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday.  Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. […] The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany on the Dem’s gun show

MADISON — The House passed a Democrat political dog-and-pony show gun control package this week with the help of five Republicans. Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation voted no on the show and yes to the Second Amendment. U.S. Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-7th CD) said he knew it was all...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans won’t object to DNR rules for regulating PFAS

Republicans on a powerful legislative committee won’t object to rules proposed by the Natural Resources Board (NRB) to regulate pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin’s drinking water.  A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) said that the Republicans on the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) will […] The post Republicans won’t object to DNR rules for regulating PFAS appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney Refused to Join the John Doe Probe Into Scott Walker [FACT CHECK]

Misleading criticisms do not help anyone… except Democrat Josh Kaul. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, the district attorney of Fond du Lac County, refused to help prosecute the ultimately discredited John Doe probe into former Gov. Scott Walker and his associates, Wisconsin Right Now has learned. We asked...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Wisconsin Examiner

New elections commission member approved decisions Republicans have turned against

Don Millis, the newly appointed Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, is serving his second stint on the body. The first time he was a commissioner, he approved actions that Republicans later pointed to as evidence of misconduct in the 2020 presidential election.  Millis was a member of the commission when it was first […] The post New elections commission member approved decisions Republicans have turned against appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Vos appoints attorney Don Millis to elections commission

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) appointed Republican attorney Don Millis to the newly vacant seat on the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday. Millis previously served on the WEC as an appointee of then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald when the body was created in 2016.  From 1997-2001, Millis, a tax attorney from Sun Prairie with […] The post Vos appoints attorney Don Millis to elections commission appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ballot Access#Absentee Voter#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Democrats
Wisconsin Examiner

Medical training programs teach abortion procedures. What happens if abortion is outlawed?

The likely end of federal abortion rights won’t just make it more difficult for women to get an abortion. It’s also almost certain to make it more difficult to train medical professionals on abortion procedures — a skill that doctors and others who take care of women’s health consider essential. The prospect raises “a huge […] The post Medical training programs teach abortion procedures. What happens if abortion is outlawed? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

WI Protests to Push for Stronger Gun-Safety Laws

Just weeks after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead, Wisconsinites across the state will protest this weekend to demand action on gun safety. The actions are part of the national “March for Our Lives” demonstration, which includes similar events in cities across America.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s starring role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Wisconsin is “Ground Zero” in the fight to defend democracy, according to Brad Woodhouse, co-chair of the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit group based in Washington, DC, whose mission statement declares that its “one objective” is “that American voters determine the outcome of elections.”   “Wisconsin is one of the most important, fought-after, battleground states. There’ll […] The post Wisconsin’s starring role in the Jan. 6 insurrection  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Waukesha Co. Judge stays decision that would end PFAS regulation in Wisconsin

A Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge stayed a previous decision on Tuesday, allowing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue regulating contamination from harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS while an appeal is pending.  In April, Judge Michael Bohren ruled that the DNR had been unlawfully regulating PFAS and other “emerging contaminants” under the […] The post Waukesha Co. Judge stays decision that would end PFAS regulation in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy