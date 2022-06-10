ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Host Predicts Jan. 6 Probe Will Directly Tie Trump to Proud Boys Plot

By Jason Lemon
 4 days ago
Multiple members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with "seditious conspiracy" in connection to the Capitol...

Comments / 390

Robert Emerson
3d ago

Just another mischaracterization of what Brett was actually saying. He was giving opinion of what he thought the committee was attempting to do. Not what he believed actually happened. Slick little trick by fake news media.

Reply(17)
116
Fuddy Duddy
4d ago

The left is so frightened of Trump and his movement…which would mean a real loss of power and a curtail of their agenda that they are orchestrating a prime time theatrical series. I’m an independent so don’t go there. But anyone that follows politics, please tell us why this isn’t a fact. If it isn’t kabuki, why isn’t the panel bipartisan, and why is there a clear omission of any information other than liberal Democrat talking points. The only element missing are the kangaroos. Yet, other occurrences as equally egregious go unmentioned and unpursued. That’s not good government, folks.

Reply(62)
99
Paul Taylor
4d ago

Well, we will see how that works. We heard years of Russian Collusion, which proved to be a fabrication. Multiple failed impeachments due to lack of any credible evidence and MSM back each and every one.

Reply(31)
50
