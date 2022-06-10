ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 64, dies after being hit by delivery truck in Hartford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

An 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a delivery box truck in Hartford on Friday morning, according to police.

Hartford police responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle at the Underwood Elderly Apartment on Laurel Street around 10:15 a.m. Police located the man, who was suffering from injuries as a result of the accident. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The man was a resident of the apartment complex, according to police.

The driver of the delivery box truck that collided with the man backing up remained on-scene and was cooperative, police said.

The incident appears accidental in nature, police said, but it is under investigation and charges could be pending.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

