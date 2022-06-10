Man Serving Life Sentence Released From Prison in 'Unsettling' Accident

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive, and called 911. Officers say the John Doe was likely hit by a car, but it’s unclear exactly when. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses. The name of the man killed is unknown. All three lanes of westbound Florin Road in the immediate area were closed for a little over an hour.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO