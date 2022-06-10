ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Serving Life Sentence Released From Prison in 'Unsettling' Accident

By Nick Mordowanec
 4 days ago
Police in California are investigating whether "there was a procedural failure, human error, or a combination of...

Comments / 28

Collin Haze
3d ago

Good luck young man. if you get a 2nd chance at life which is like winning the lotto for someone in that position, try and make something out of it

9
Amy Lynn
4d ago

Released from prison… that’s a good idea. We’d is wrong with the prosecutors and judges? How about we elect people willing to work and care and do the right thing.

5
IfYouOnlyKnew...
4d ago

I hope that he spent those 13 hours wisely, because it’s going to be a “minute” before he goes free again…🤔🤔🤔

10
