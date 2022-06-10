ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

D.C. Crowd Watches Jan. 6 Hearing at Viewing Party Sponsored By Ben & Jerry's

By Virginia Van Zandt, Zenger News
 4 days ago
The D.C. watch party event was one of 100 events nationwide that were hosted and planned by interns, staff, and volunteers of the Not Above The Law...

Joplin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
Salon

Photos: Pennsylvania Republican Kathy Barnette caught marching on Capitol with Proud Boys on Jan. 6

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) On Monday, NBC News' Dasha Burns revealed new photographs that purportedly show Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marching with members of the Proud...
