ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Minister apologises for ‘godawful’ Birmingham and Blackpool comment

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHOUS_0g7FiC2E00

A Government minister has apologised for describing Birmingham and Blackpool are “godawful” places.

Heather Wheeler , the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday.

Her apology followed reports that she appeared to go off script at an event to launch the Government’s new digital strategy, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

She was speaking on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a major speech in Blackpool, as he sought to get his embattled premiership back on track.

Mr Johnson pledged a review of the mortgage market under plans to help renters onto the property ladder after surviving a bruising Tory revolt against his leadership.

Ms Wheeler, who is a parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office, appeared to own up to the comments on Friday, tweeting: “Whilst speaking at a conference on Thursday, I made an inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view. I apologise for any offence caused.”

The reports drew scorn from the opposition, with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner saying: “It’s frankly embarrassing that she’s still in her position as a minister.”

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy tweeted: “What an absolute shower. They tell us they’re levelling up the country but this is what they truly think. They can’t even tell the difference between ‘Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful’. Clueless and offensive.”

Asked for comment, the Cabinet Office pointed back to Ms Wheeler’s apology.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Don’t blame Boris Johnson for the mess over Rwanda – it’s what the public wants

In politics, it tends to help if you can win an argument. So it is with the government’s Rwanda plan. It may be depressing, indeed appalling, to send vulnerable people to Rwanda to be settled, with many having a valid claim to asylum and to asylum in the UK. It’s certainly illiberal. Our own Bishops say it’s immoral. I happen to think it’s unspeakably cruel. But none of those arguments has much traction with the Great British Public.The polling shows that most of them support the policy. I’ll repeat that: the polling shows that a significant proportion support the policy....
WORLD
The Independent

Labour shadow minister ‘hopes’ UK will re-join EU single market

A member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet told party was recorded telling supporters that she hopes the UK can re-join the EU single market and customs union.Shadow justice minister Anna McMorrin suggested a Labour government could renegotiate the existing Brexit deal, saying: “We certainly need to renegotiate the deal.”She also shared her desire to get Britain back in the EU single market. “I hope eventually that we will get back into the single market and customs union, and who knows then,” the frontbencher said.Stung by loss of support from Leave voters, Sir Keir has been careful to avoid...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Jabba the Hutt’ Johnson attempting to play ‘Jedi mind-tricks’ on country, Starmer says

Boris Johnson is attempting to perform “Jedi mind tricks” on the country by boasting about the state of the economy and claiming no rules were broken over the Partygate scandal, Sir Keir Starmer had joked.Injecting Star Wars references into the weekly exchange at prime minister’s questions, the Labour leader also claimed Mr Johnson “thinks he’s Obi-Wan Kenobi”, but added: “The truth is he’s Jabba the Hut”.Focusing his attention on the economy, Sir Keir raised predictions from the OECD that the UK will be the worst-performing economy of any nation in the developed world besides Russia, in 2023.In an...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It seems slightly odd’: Lorraine Kelly says Boris Johnson hasn’t taken her up on interview offer

Lorraine Kelly has claimed that she has extended an offer to interview Boris Johnson, which he has yet to accept. During Johnson’s May interview on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid, the prime minister notoriously asked, “Who’s Lorraine?” after Reid went to hand over the programme to Kelly’s eponymous breakfast show.Reid replied: “Who’s Lorraine...? Lorraine’s a legend.”The Scottish presenter told the Daily Mirror in a new interview: “I have met him a couple of times – but clearly I didn’t make much of an impression.“But, absolutely, he can come on my show whenever he likes. We have asked him....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Wheeler
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Starmer accuses Johnson of allowing rail strikes to go ahead to ‘feed off division’

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of allowing rail strikes across the UK to go ahead so he can “feed off the division”.The Labour leader also suggested the prime minister hasn’t “lifted a finger” to stop the disruption.“He’s in government, he can do something to stop the strikes,” Mr Starmer said.“But he hasn’t lifted a finger. I don’t want the strikes to go ahead, but he does. He wants the country to grind to a halt so he can feed off the division.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Labour brands new food strategy ‘preposterous’ - livePlan to allow benefits to be used for ‘detached from reality’, PM toldPM tells workers to accept pay cuts or UK faces 1970s ‘stagflation’
U.K.
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’, Starmer jokes

Keir Starmer has joked that Boris Johnson is “gameplaying so much that he thinks he’s on Love Island”.The Labour leader packed in a number of pop culture references to his PMQs attack on Wednesday (15 June) and also suggested Mr Johnson is giving the country “the ick”.“He’s gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island,” Mr Starmer said.“The problem is, prime minister, I’m reliably informed that contestants who give the public the ick get kicked out.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Labour brands new food strategy ‘preposterous’ - livePlan to allow benefits to be used for ‘detached from reality’, PM toldPM tells workers to accept pay cuts or UK faces 1970s ‘stagflation’
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Blackpool#Uk#Tory#Digital#The Cabinet Office
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson now wants a diplomatic war with Europe on human rights – it won’t end well

“I love lawyers, many of you around this table are lawyers,” Boris Johnson told his cabinet yesterday, before attacking the lawyers he claimed were effectively “abetting the work of the criminal gangs” who send migrants across the English Channel in small boats.He issued a coded rebuke to Prince Charles, who reportedly described as “appalling” the government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda, saying some criticism came “from slightly unexpected quarters.”Today the government is ploughing ahead with the scheme despite a late-night intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which stopped the first flight carrying asylum-seekers...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Scottish Government planning indyref2 for October 2023, Angus Robertson says

The Scottish Government plans to hold a second independence referendum in October next year, the Constitution Secretary has said.However, at the same time as Angus Robertson revealed the possible time for the crunch vote, a former adviser to both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon cast doubt on whether it could be delivered by then.Campbell Gunn, who was a special adviser to Mr Salmond and then Ms Sturgeon, said that the “timescale is very difficult”.I just don’t see the timescale working for the SNPFormer special adviser Campbell GunnMr Gunn, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, said: “We’re now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM being grilled in Commons after EU takes legal action on Brexit

Boris Johnson is being grilled in the Commons for the first time since his government published draft plans to override parts of the Brexit deal agreed with the EU.The prime minister is taking questions from Labour leader Keir Stamer and other MPs after the EU Commission confirmed it is taking legal action against London over proposals to take unilateral action on the Northern Ireland protocol.Macros Sefcovic, the Commission vice president, confirmed the legal action in a Brussels press conference earlier. He said that the UK government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.Mr Sefcovic added: “Let there...
POLITICS
The Independent

Morale and trust among Home Office staff at ‘rock bottom’ after failed Rwanda flight

Morale and trust among Home Office staff is at “rock bottom” after the department’s failed attempt to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday, according to an inside source.Civil servants feel “frustrated” that they are being accused of “happily going along with” the policy despite it being “purely ministerial led”, a member of staff in the department has said.They told The Independent that civil servants were given “no involvement or opportunity to contribute” in the planning of the policy, and that there had been “minimal communication between senior management and operational teams”, adding: “It’s unreal.”It comes after the first...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK as part of a series of measures in response to the Government’s move to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission is also resuming legal proceedings against the UK which were shelved last year to facilitate negotiations on post-Brexit trade.The EU has described the legal steps as a “proportionate” response to the Government’s tabling of domestic legislation which would give ministers the power to axe large parts of the deal governing the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.The bloc has insisted its “door remains...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU launches legal action against UK for ‘illegal’ plans to overwrite Brexit agreement

The European Union has announced it is taking legal action against the UK government after Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic believes the UK had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.“Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement,” Mr Sefcovic said.“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Labour brands new food strategy ‘preposterous’ - livePlan to allow benefits to be used for ‘detached from reality’, PM toldPM tells workers to accept pay cuts or UK faces 1970s ‘stagflation’
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is illegal’: EU launches legal action against Boris Johnson for breaking international law

Brussels has announced it is taking legal action against the UK government after Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday told reporters that the UK government had set out to "unilaterally break international law".The prime minister published a bill this week that would  give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as giving themselves new powers over tax and state subsidies in the region without agreement from Brussels.Mr Johnson’s plan would mean "breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rwanda: Video shows facilities where asylum seekers set to stay

The UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was dealt a blow on Tuesday evening when a dramatic 11th-hour ruling by the European Court of Human Rights grounded the inaugural flight to East Africa.Despite opposition, the Home Office maintains its position and is already preparing for the next flight, according to Therese Coffey.Footage shows what facilities those set to arrive under Rwanda’s new agreement with Britain will be met with.Migrants will be housed in shelters around the capital of Kigali, with features like private rooms, televisions and a swimming pool.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’Human rights expert explains what stopped the first Rwanda flightHome Office already ‘getting ready for the next Rwanda flight’, Therese Coffey says
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Love Island: More than 200 Ofcom complaints made by viewers over Gemma and Davide age gap

Love Island has received over 200 complaints from viewers so far, with many relating to the age gap between contestants Gemma and Davide.Gemma, a 19-year-old international dressage rider, and Italian business owner Davide, 27, were in a couple for much of the first week of the show.However, many fans felt uncomfortable with their relationship, due to their eight-year difference in age.A total of167 Ofcom complaints were made for the 7 June episode, in which the viewers saw the contestants kiss. Later, on Sunday (12 June), viewers made a further 93 complaints to the broadcasting regulator, with many of them...
The Independent

‘The hunger strike may be his last act”: Celebrities urge Liz Truss to secure release of Briton in Egypt jail

Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry and Carrie Mulligan are among over two dozen celebrities who have joined forces in urging the British foreign secretary to immediately secure the release of a British citizen jailed in Egypt, as his family warn he may die after more than 70 days on hunger strike.At least 25 actors, comedians, and political thinkers from across the world penned the open letter which is set to be sent to Liz Truss this week. It demanded she do more to help Alaa Abdel Fattah, 40, a British-Egyptian activist, writer and father of a ten-year old, who has...
WORLD
The Independent

Extent of British Gymnastics abuse scandal to be revealed on Thursday

The extent of the abuse scandal that has tarnished British Gymnastics’ golden era is expected to be laid bare when the Whyte Review into allegations of mistreatment within the sport is published on Thursday.The review, jointly commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England in 2020 and chaired by Anne Whyte QC, is set to paint a damning picture of the brutal training methods and culture of fear that permeated an unprecedented period of international success.The mounting allegations led to the respective departures from the governing body of chief executive Jane Allen in October 2020, and women’s head coach Amanda Reddin...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Six days of rail disruption in Scotland expected as end of driver dispute close

The leadership of a train drivers’ union has agreed to put a pay deal to members for final approval as six days of disruption is expected on the network as a result of another dispute.Aslef’s executive committee announced on Wednesday that a ballot of members would go ahead after previously rejecting a deal to end a dispute that has seen more than 700 services cut, with a final result expected on July 11.Members of the union stopped working overtime when the dispute began, resulting in a temporary timetable being put in place.The executive is recommending members accept the dealKevin Lindsay,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy