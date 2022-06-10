Woman Accused of Strangling and Burning Mom's Dog for Ritualist Sacrifice
Briana Lingo, 29, of Moberly, Missouri was accused of stealing her mother's terrier-mix and allegedly strangling it to...www.newsweek.com
Briana Lingo, 29, of Moberly, Missouri was accused of stealing her mother's terrier-mix and allegedly strangling it to...www.newsweek.com
this is all getting way out of condense killing animals .this person needs to be put in prison.
This witch needs to be put away for a very long time!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12