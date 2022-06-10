ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Woman Accused of Strangling and Burning Mom's Dog for Ritualist Sacrifice

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Briana Lingo, 29, of Moberly, Missouri was accused of stealing her mother's terrier-mix and allegedly strangling it to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Johanna Crupi
3d ago

this is all getting way out of condense killing animals .this person needs to be put in prison.

Reply(2)
10
Chloe
3d ago

This witch needs to be put away for a very long time!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Strangling#Violent Crime#Hsus#Krcg Tv
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Woman raped at knifepoint in broad daylight at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx. CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim. It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday. The news startling neighbors.  "Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said. Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
993K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy