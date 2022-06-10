ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Ridge, MO

Win Amped Up Bull Riding Tickets for the Weekend of June 17 Here

By Townsquare Sedalia Staff
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gene's Boots and Hats presents the 3rd Annual CMHF Amped Up Productions Bull Riding Event at Jennings Arena in Green Ridge on Friday, June, 17, and Saturday, June, 18. Win your tickets to see...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man breaks state record with walleye catch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says that Tim Stilling broke the state record for a walleye caught using an alternate method. The 7 lbs 8 oz fish was caught on the Sac River on May 16, 2022. Stilling is from Morrisville, Missouri. The record-breaking catch...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Heckart Family Antique Sale To Benefit CASA

Have you ever wanted to buy some of Sue Heckart's antiques? Well on June 28, you will have the opportunity to do just that. A public auction of her collection of antiques will take place on Tuesday, June 28, at 1709 East Broadway, former site of Cash Saver and East Bings.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Spring Fork Lake Closed Through June 27

On Monday, June 13, the City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Spring Fork Lake. As a result, Spring Fork Lake will be closed to the public now through at least June 27. The City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
City
Green Ridge, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Three local teens compete in state pageant

Three teens from the Branson area are traveling with their families to Mexico, Missouri to compete in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2022 pageant. Miss Table Rock Lake’s Outstanding Teen Megan Rodgers of Walnut Shade, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Clara Alford of Branson, and Miss Branson Outstanding Teen Hannah Whatley Blaine of Branson will both spend the week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at the pageant, which will be held at the Missouri Military Academy.
MEXICO, MO
KIX 105.7

Six Mistakes People Make When Doing A ‘Staycation’ At Home

A 'Staycation' is defined as a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within day trip distance of their home and does not require overnight accommodation. With inflation these days, perhaps money is a little tighter and you don't want to spend your funds to go away somewhere, but you want to use your vacation time. So you plan a 'Staycation' instead. If you are doing one, avoid these 6 mistakes and it should go better. You can click HERE for more details on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Gene S Boots And Hats
macaronikid.com

2022 Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations in Springfield and Beyond

July 4th is just around the corner and it's time to start planning in Springfield! Our family loves celebrating Independence Day, and there's nothing quite like summer holidays and fireworks! Check out these great events to help your family celebrate in Springfield, Missouri, and beyond! Check back often - we will continue to add new events to this list!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google, the population in 2020 was only 155 people. That's pretty small.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KIX 105.7

Lifeguard Shortage Causes Sunday Pool Closure in Sedalia

Just when you thought that pandemic-related issues couldn't mess anything else up. Guess again. Sedalia Parks & Recreation have announced that due to a lifeguard shortage they'll only be opening one outdoor pool on Sundays this summer season. According to Sedalia Parks & Recreation, a shortage of lifeguards is a...
KIX 105.7

United Way Springs Into Action at Vermont Park

After a three-year absence, United Way of Pettis County's Day of Action has returned to Sedalia. Between 200 and 250 volunteers descended on Vermont Park for opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m., then fanned out over a six-block radius of the park to help clean up the neighborhood. In addition, there...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

The FIFA World Cup Could Be Coming To Kansas City. Would You Be Excited?

In the United States, our most popular sport is probably American football. The Super Bowl is the most watched event on television every year. Baseball now is probably 2nd, but you could argue that either one at one time is the most popular in our country. But around the world, the most popular sport, by far is soccer. It isn't even close. The World Cup is the most popular event. It may be coming to Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Free Family Event, TV Series Preview Screening Hosted by KMOS PBS & Runge

KMOS PBS and the Runge Conservation Nature Center have partnered to present KMOS PBS Adventure Day beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23. This free public event, sponsored in part by Hitachi Energy of Jefferson City, will take place at the Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. During this community...
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy