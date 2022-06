Lawrence police on Tuesday brightened a child’s day when they returned his beloved scooter that had been stolen from a Lawrence store. Police on Monday shared on Twitter photos from the Iowa Street Walmart that appeared to show three young women taking the scooter late Sunday evening. It was described as a red Jetson Lightning McQueen three-wheel scooter that belonged to a 7-year-old who was shopping with his mother — later identified as Brantley and Jennifer Lammo. The police asked for help in finding the scooter, and eventually it was returned by the women who took it, they said.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO