ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Democrats offer roll call of who ‘didn’t ask’ Trump for a pardon

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPBRA_0g7FeoxC00

( The Hill ) – Congressional Democrats are needling their GOP colleagues after the Jan. 6 House select committee said some Republicans had asked former President Trump for a pardon following the 2021 Capitol riot.

A series of Democratic lawmakers posted to Twitter following the panel’s first hearing Thursday saying they “didn’t ask” for a pardon after the committee revealed that “multiple” GOP lawmakers allegedly requested a pardon from Trump after the riot.

“Ok I will start. I didn’t ask for a pardon,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who was among the first to tweet about the topic .

“I didn’t ask for a pardon. I lived through the coup attempt and all I got was a lousy COVID infection,” tweeted Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) .

Others who tweeted similar comments included Democratic Reps. Gerry Connolly (Va.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Sean Casten (Ill.), Juan Vargas (Calif.) and Chellie Pingree (Maine).

Schatz a lso retweeted his initial post to call on all members of Congress to answer “this simple question.”

During the select committee’s hearing Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chair, said Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) was one of multiple lawmakers who asked Trump for a pardon in the wake of the riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Perry has denied the allegation.

CNN previously reported in January 2021 that “several” GOP congressmen who were allegedly involved in the rally at the Ellipse near the White House before the Capitol riot requested pardons from Trump.

Roling Stone reported in October that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) floated the idea of Trump issuing “blanket pardons” for some who took part in organizing the rally at the Ellipse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Trump’s inner circle testifies his claims were bogus

(The Hill) – The House committee examining last year’s attack on the Capitol accused former President Trump on Monday of lying purposely to the public in order to stay in power and raise money from sympathetic supporters — an orchestrated effort the panel said led directly to the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.   Gathered on […]
REPUBLICAN PARTY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Vargas
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Chellie Pingree
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Gerry Connolly
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Pardons#Congressional#Gop#House#Republicans#Democratic#Cnn#Janua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WHNT News 19

One person injured in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Blue Springs Road and Mastin Lake road Sunday evening. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the 911 call came in 6:51. HEMSI medics transported one black male victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the investigation […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy