The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a new strategy for combatting the drastic rise in thefts of catalytic converters. Per Dave Lucas of WAMC Northeast Public Radio, NYPD Detectives Maureen Stefenelli and Thomas Burke came up with the idea to etch a serial number onto each catalytic converter so that they can be quickly linked to the car they were stolen from. This is a similar policy to one being considered by a number of states, requiring a vehicle's VIN number be featured on the catalytic converter. The goal is to deter theft from occurring by making it easier to link the particular converter to the theft.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO