Are you looking for the best parks in Spartanburg County? We reached out to Kidding Around Spartanburg readers to find out which area parks their family loves and why, and we’ve put together a list of the best parks in Spartanburg County based on their suggestions. Whether you’re looking for a park with a giant playground or one with a great walking trail, you’re sure to find it on this list!

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO