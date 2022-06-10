Former Penn State linebacker joins Wisconsin coaching staff

The Wisconsin Badgers are adding a former Nittany Lion to the staff. Again. The newest addition to the Badgers coaching staff is Mark D'Onofrio , a former Penn State linebacker. D’Onofrio will serve as the inside linebackers coach for the Badgers.

D’Onofrio joins the Wisconsin program after four seasons away from coaching. D’Onofrio’s last job on a coaching staff was with Houston from 2017 through 2018. Prior to his job with Houston, D’Onofrio had been one of Al Golden ’s trusty assistants in stints at Temple and Miami.

Golden, of course, was another former Penn State player and the two had been side-by-side for much of their college football teams as a player and as a coach. D’Onofrio coached at Virginia with Golden before Golden was named the head coach at Temple in 2006.

D’Onofrio joins a Wisconsin staff that has already tapped into the Penn State family to fill a vacancy on the staff. Earlier this offseason, former Penn State Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Bobby Engram joined the staff as an offensive coordinator .

For more on D’Onfrio and his hiring by Wisconsin, check out our friends at Badgers Wire for continuing coverage .

List

Remembering Paul Posluszny's hall of fame worthy Penn State career

