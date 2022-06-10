ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith continues DWI enforcement operation

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith police, in partnership with the Arkansas State Police and Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC), are continuing to “proactively address impaired driving” in the city.

According to a press release from the FSPD, this includes periodic and random sobriety checkpoints, increased focus on impaired driving, and increased compliance checks at businesses permitted for on-premise alcohol consumption. Detectives assisted ABC Agents with compliance checks this past week.

As a result of the operation, three local establishments were cited by agents for violating ABC rules/regulations. The violations included over-serving, hours of operation and disorderly conduct.

Since April 29, these efforts have resulted in the arrests of 61 impaired drivers. You can help with the effort by dialing 911 or 479-709-5000 if you suspect an impaired individual is about to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

