Santa Cruz County, CA

Educators of the Year 2022

By See Below
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19, the Santa Cruz County Office of Education honored the recipients of the 2022 Santa Cruz County Educator of the Year Award, which is awarded to staff who exemplify educational excellence and embody the values of the school community. They are:. Teacher of the Year. Janet Stahl....

lookout.co

Making a change for good

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Local “justice warrior” dies

Laura Segura, whose leadership at Monarch Services topped off a lifetime of service to the community in which she grew up, and who was as known for her fierce advocacy as she was for being an athlete, artist, friend and—for a small stretch in the 1990s—an aspiring rapper, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was 54.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kion546.com

Neighbors will be protesting Project Homekey sites

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Neighbors who live in one Salinas neighborhood will be meeting at today’s City Council meeting, protesting the Sanborn Inn and Salinas Inn be turned into Project Homekey sites. According to a flyer with the time and details of Tuesday’s protest, it states that neighbors are concerned...
SALINAS, CA
lookout.co

The singing dentist: How Dr. Deepak Sachdev brings joy to his patients

WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Heald College students are set to have their fraudulent loans forgiven by U.S.

Students who were talked into thousands of dollars in fraudulent student loans to attend Heald College in Salinas are about to experience relief, after the U.S. Department of Education announced on June 1 it will discharge all remaining federal student loans borrowed to attend the for-profit college. The announcement covers...
sanbenito.com

Recycle hazardous materials free June 18

Did you know that putting batteries in your trash and recycling containers can, and does cause fires in trucks and facilities that endanger workers and damage expensive equipment? In California, it is illegal to put batteries in the trash or recycling. Instead, they must be taken to a designated location for proper recycling instead, according to authorities.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister man puts aside commuting for community service

Nowadays, Chuck Sorbet, 68, is content sitting on a tractor, mowing the five soccer fields at Veterans Memorial Park. There was a time when he was a quality assurance manager and vice president for satellite communication uplinks. He was head of the group that ensured the quality and precision of high power amplifiers that provided satellites with critical links to ground, sea and air.
KSBW.com

Monterey County election results: Most votes are counted here's where key races stand

SALINAS, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Monterey County Election's Office gave an update on the June 7 primary results. As of Tuesday evening, only 13 votes were left to count that are in possession of the election clerk. Election officials noted that they will be adding ballots that are returned to us from other counties as well as those ballots that have an outstanding signature statement as statements are returned.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Is Santa Cruz meant to keep the Warriors in town?

Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?. It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

1 arrested after equipment burglary at Alisal Community School

SALINAS, Calif. — Some items were recovered after two people stole computer equipment from Alisal Community School, early Monday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., a security officer was called to the Alisal Community School on Del Monte Ave after a security alarm went off. The security guard arrived and saw two men run from the school carrying a large bag.
SALINAS, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Suspect cited for abandoning 20-plus dogs in Hollister

After a lengthy investigation, Hollister Animal Control officers cited a Santa Clara County resident for abandoning more than 20 dogs at the local shelter, according to police. The investigation started in August 2020, when a then-unknown person left 20 “Terrier type” dogs at the Hollister Animal Shelter’s after-hours kennels, Hollister...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Forward progress stopped for 30-acre vegetation fire outside of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:26 p.m.--  Cal Fire said forward progress has been stopped on a 30-acre fire that was burning toward Highway 156. The fire being labeled the Benito Incident was driven but has been stopped. No injuries or structures destroyed were reported. --- Cal Fire said they are helping The post Forward progress stopped for 30-acre vegetation fire outside of Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

