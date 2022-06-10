ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Sabres take on a contract from Dallas to help get to the salary cap floor

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0rNS_0g7FXqeD00

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres traded for a goaltender, but it’s not what you think. Buffalo got Ben Bishop and a seventh-round pick in 2022 from the Dallas Stars for future considerations which will be nothing. That’s right, trades for nothing are allowed in the NHL.

Kevyn Adams was willing to do this because taking on Bishop’s contract, gets them closer to the NHL’s salary cap floor by adding $4,916,667 to their cap for one season. Bishop had to retire from the NHL in December due to a career-ending knee injury.

Adams did this last year too when he took on the final year of Johnny Boychuk’s contract after he retired.

Adams told me and Brian Koziol during one of our interviews that he has no trouble taking on dead contracts from teams if the compensation is right.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Poyer a full participant at Bills minicamp

The Buffalo Bills kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the team’s final offseason work before training camp begins near the end of July at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Sal Capaccio has more:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
749
Followers
3K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy