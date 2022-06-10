The Sabres take on a contract from Dallas to help get to the salary cap floor

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres traded for a goaltender, but it’s not what you think. Buffalo got Ben Bishop and a seventh-round pick in 2022 from the Dallas Stars for future considerations which will be nothing. That’s right, trades for nothing are allowed in the NHL.

Kevyn Adams was willing to do this because taking on Bishop’s contract, gets them closer to the NHL’s salary cap floor by adding $4,916,667 to their cap for one season. Bishop had to retire from the NHL in December due to a career-ending knee injury.

Adams did this last year too when he took on the final year of Johnny Boychuk’s contract after he retired.

Adams told me and Brian Koziol during one of our interviews that he has no trouble taking on dead contracts from teams if the compensation is right.