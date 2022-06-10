Polis ends signing tour with bills expanding health care to immigrant children, business investments

Gov. Jared Polis concluded his bill signing tour Thursday, enacting dozens of measures throughout the week, including proposals to expand health care to immigrant children, invest in business and more.

The deadline to sign or veto bills is Friday — 30 days after the adjournment of the 2022 legislative session. Any bills that Polis did not sign or veto by Friday would automatically go into effect without his signature. This year, Polis acted on all bills before the deadline, according to the governor’s office.

“We are truly meeting the needs of the moment and building a Colorado for All,” Polis said. “I am proud to sign these bills today that address the most pressing issues for Coloradans, from saving people money, to reducing costs for businesses, to improving public safety, supporting Colorado kids and driving innovation.”

Several bills signed this week seek to help the behavioral health and health care sectors, such as House Bill 1052 to promote behavioral health crisis services to school-age children; Senate Bill 81 to create a public information campaign about health care coverage; and, Senate Bill 203 to regulate standards for all-inclusive care for the elderly.

One of the largest measures, Senate Bill 181, invests $72 million into bolstering and stabilizing the state’s behavioral health care workforce. The money will, in part, go towards recruiting diverse providers, funding internships and job shadowing, repaying educational loans, training, and expanding peer support and development programs.

“If we want to achieve our goal of transforming Colorado’s behavioral health system, then we need a robust workforce to help us do it,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, who sponsored SB-181. “This new law is a significant investment that will expand our behavioral health workforce and allow us to address our workforce shortage, better meet the needs of patients and improve patient outcomes.”

House Bill 1289 expands eligibility for Medicaid and the children's basic health plan, opening the policies to low-income pregnant people and children who are ineligible because of their immigration status. This change takes effect in 2025, while others, such as providing free breast pumps and eliminating premiums, begin this year.

“It is essential to expand health care coverage to the communities that have been most impacted and vulnerable before, during and well after the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, who sponsored the bill. “Expanding health care coverage to all children, pregnant and postpartum people, regardless of immigration status, is fundamental to correcting the root causes of health inequities in Colorado.”

In the business sector, Senate Bill 234 will use COVID-19 relief funds to invest $600 million into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. Bill sponsors said this will protect the fund against potential future economic downturns and save businesses money on premiums.

The new law also raises benefit amounts for part-time workers from 25% to 50% of the weekly benefit amount, eliminates the one-week waiting period for benefits, clarifies overpayment guidelines and requires employers to inform workers of their unemployment benefit eligibility upon separation.

“When the pandemic hit and thousands of Coloradans lost their jobs, the state’s unemployment insurance program was there to help families pay rent and keep food on the table,” said Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, who sponsored the bill. “We’re doubling down to protect this critical safety net."

More business bills included House Bill 1029, which deposits $380 million into the Public Employees' Retirement Association; Senate Bill 161, which expands investigatory authority in wage theft cases; and, House Bill 1077, which creates a $500,000 grant program to increase security at nonprofit and charitable organizations.

Other notable bills signed this week were House Bill 1383, which helps formerly convicted minors access jobs; Senate Bill 179, which allows civil penalties for catalytic converter thefts; House Bill 1323, which upgrades the Colorado State Forest Service’s tree nursery; and, Senate Bill 217, which makes updates to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

