ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With ‘B7’ Album Release Joke

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXd2O_0g7FXjiM00

Beyoncé is either the greatest when it comes to dropping a surprise album on us, or simply just a great joke-teller that knows how to play into the talk of the day on Twitter.

Many are trying to currently figure out which one is true after a widespread rumor began circulating that a new album by Queen Bey is arriving very soon, complete with a surprise single on the way as early as tonight.

First she fueled things herself with a social media wipe on all main profile pictures across all platforms, just as she did with her last huge release.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Soon came the post on her official website, which by the URL alone (beyonce.com/album/b7) was enough to get people expecting to be clicking on a link to one of the most-anticipated album drops since her last real solo run with 2016’s Lemonade . However, as sad as it is to report, Bey was just getting a few laughs off as the site actually linked to a page that reads in bold black letters, “WE BROKE THE INTERNET. TRY AGAIN.” Clicking on the hyperlink sends you to the front page of the regular homepage hosting a series of her now-famous birthday shoutouts .

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Beyoncé’s last solo musical offering came in the form of a soundtrack single, “Be Alive,” for the 2021 biopic King Richard. The song’s success took her all the way to the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year with a “Best Original Song” nomination, bested by 20-year-old pop star Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die theme song. Before that was the 2020 release in partnership with Disney for BLACK IS KING , a movie component to her 2019 soundtrack offerings for The Lion King remake. Joining with husband Jay-Z to form The Carters in 2018 for Everything Is Love also took a huge chunk of time out of Bey’s solo career. It’s due to that six-year-span that has fans vying to hear new music by the one and only Beyoncé.

Take a look below to see how Beyoncé really broke the internet with her ‘B7’ album hoax joke that currently has the entire internet out of formation:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. no because if beyoncé actually releases b7 call me gal gadot cause i won’t know how to act

via @jaidenlikestuff

2. According to the streets Beyoncé released b7 last night in our minds. What’s your fav song so far?

via @MissBaddieB7

3. beyonce right now

via @diegosoulmate

4. @beyonce ANNOUNCE TONIGHT OR IM DISPLAYING THOSE ON BILLBOARDS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY

via @itsbarbey

5. Beyoncé has NEVER promoted Ivy Park like this. Ivy Park is already successful and will continue to be. Ivy Park already has its on independent brand and IG and Tik Tok pages! THIS IS @Beyonce ! Mama is about to snatch our wigs! B7 era is HERE!

via @beyoncepsych

6. Me pretending I don’t give a fvck about Beyoncé deleting her profile pics everywhere so she can drop B7 and save the world

via @ijustgoslower

7. Beyoncé: *removes profile pictures* Hive: “Omg she’s coming, B7 and new music coming” Beyoncé:

via @badguyshay

8. blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures

via @willfulchaos

9. Beyoncé watching Hive freak out about her removing the profile pics on her social media knowing damn well it’s not for B7 but for her next Ivy park release #BeyonceIsBack

via @atb__william

10. y’all … beyoncé? B7? like nobody else’s albums matter anymore. do you get it ?

via @fringe_alchemy

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks Just like Mom Beyonce As She Gets Kiss From Dad Jay-Z At NBA Finals

Rapper Jay-Z and his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were seen at game 5 of the NBA finals, and in a clip of the courtside pair, Blue bore a stunning resemblance to her legendary mom, Beyonce! In a short clip, as an announcer enthusiastically welcomed “24-time Grammy Award winner, the only and only Jay-Z,” Blue awkwardly pulled back from her affectionate dad, who put his arm around her and then sweetly kissed her on the cheek. Blue wore her hair down, with a simple pair of hoop earrings and with just a bit of clear lip gloss echoed her beautiful style icon mother. She also rocked a leather jacket, a pair of sunglasses clipped to her shirt, and sneakers.
NBA
SheKnows

Blue Ivy Carter Looked Exactly Like a Mini-Beyoncé at Last Night's NBA Game

Click here to read the full article. Blue Ivy Carter may only be 10 years old, but she’s already learned that her mom’s style is irreplaceable. Attending game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 13, Beyoncé’s daughter paired chic accessories with boyish clothing, looking effortlessly edgy alongside her dad, Jay-Z (see photos HERE). Blue Ivy wore a slouchy leather moto jacket over a black tee with “Brown Skin Girl” printed across the front — members of the BeyHive will recognize the reference to her and Queen Bey’s award-winning song featured in...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Solange's Son, Julez, Shares Snippet Of His Music, Twitter Reacts

Danieal Julez J. Smith Jr. comes from a family of entertainers. After all, his mother is the Solange Knowles, Beyoncé is his aunt, Jay-Z is his uncle, and Blue Ivy (Grammy Award winner) is his first cousin. So, it's no surprise that the 17-year-old wanted to follow in their footsteps and take the music route.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Billie Eilish
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Academy Awards#Internet
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Can't Get Over How "Pretty" JT Was In Throwback Photo

Although their relationship has had viral moments that have thrust Lil Uzi Vert and JT into conversations that they may not want to engage in, the two Rap stars are happily in love. The pair have never shied away from sharing their loved up moments with their fans on social media—from kissy-faced photos to showing off the lavish gifts they purchased for one another. Like other famous couples, Uzi and JT have faced their fair share of controversies that have caused them to become trending topics, but Uzi wanted to remind the world that he stands ten toes down for his lady.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A. Shows Off An Intimate Photo With Her Girlfriend

Young M.A. is a romantic. In November of last year, she blushed when she met Halle Berry. Twitter reacted in a big way to a video of Berry explaining her turn-on's to M.A., a conversation which seemed to please the rapper. That said, the rapper has also had to shut down certain rumors about her love life, like the idea that she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy