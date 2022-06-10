ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

Platte City summer concerts begin

By Citizen Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Platte City Friends of the Arts kicks off the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street, Platte City. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and relax on the courthouse lawn to enjoy a free family event featuring a live band along...

