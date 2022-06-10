ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Metro officer killed when construction beam falls on car

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ygw4D_0g7FUVqL00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was killed Friday morning when a construction beam was knocked off its posts and fell onto his car.

The incident happened just after 7am and closed all lanes on 95 South at the 215 Northern Beltway. Investigators say that a truck not affiliated with the construction project was going through the work zones, and a backhoe it was hauling failed to clear the 15-foot pole, knocking it over on the car behind it.

Friday afternoon, Metro confirmed that the victim was one of their own.

Officer Justin Terry had been with the department for nearly 21 years serving in a variety of roles, the most recent as part of Metro's Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau. Terry was on duty in an unmarked vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officer Terry is survived by a wife and two sons.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Construction Project#Beam#Las Vegas#95 South#Traffic Accident#Centennial#Lvmpd Detective
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
348
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy