Metro officer killed when construction beam falls on car

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was killed Friday morning when a construction beam was knocked off its posts and fell onto his car.

The incident happened just after 7am and closed all lanes on 95 South at the 215 Northern Beltway. Investigators say that a truck not affiliated with the construction project was going through the work zones, and a backhoe it was hauling failed to clear the 15-foot pole, knocking it over on the car behind it.

Friday afternoon, Metro confirmed that the victim was one of their own.

Officer Justin Terry had been with the department for nearly 21 years serving in a variety of roles, the most recent as part of Metro's Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau. Terry was on duty in an unmarked vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officer Terry is survived by a wife and two sons.