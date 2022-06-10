ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for killing teen with crossbow

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HASTINGS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teen with a crossbow last year.

WOOD-TV says Patrick Gilmore, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for shooting Lane Roslund, 17, with a crossbow and killing him.

Roslund was last seen on September 11, 2021. Michigan State Troopers found his body in a shallow grave about a month later on October 13, 2021, according to WOOD-TV. Roslund’s death certificate stated that he was shot with a crossbow, according to WOOD-TV.

WWMT says Gilmore told detectives he intentionally placed Roslund’s sweatshirt and other belongings to trick investigators into believing the teen drowned. The Barry County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, David Banister, told WWMT that he believed it was premeditated murder and was over a marijuana dispute.

Gilmore pleaded guilty in March in exchange for concealment of a body charge to be dropped, according to WWMT.

