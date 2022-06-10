ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

By James Rabe
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced...

krocnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
1520 The Ticket

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#The Recall#Gastrointestinal Tract#Spotify#Google Podcasts#Food Drink#Public Health#Food Safety#Northern Tier Bakery#Usda
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,835 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,723. Through June 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (even from 403 on June 10). Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 367 are in non-ICU care (down from 380).
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3.8K New Cases, 5 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 3,835 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,532,528, including roughly 76,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,723 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (which is drawn at 10). The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 8.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,333 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,805 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 367 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.6% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with about 2.29 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
97ZOK

This Plant is Now Flowering In Illinois–And It Can Kill You

It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
KROC News

Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s in many areas. Record high temperatures may be experienced in...
ROCHESTER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen isn’t COVID-Vaccinated

Scott Jensen’s unwillingness to acquire a coronavirus vaccine remains a mystery more than a year and a half after the vaccine became available. Jensen, the expected Republican governor candidate in Minnesota, is still unvaccinated. Jensen’s denial is notable since he is a practicing physician who sees patients most days of the week, putting him in the company of around 25% of eligible Minnesotans. To safeguard vulnerable patients, the nation’s public health system has attempted to achieve universal vaccination status for medical staff, including through a government requirement aimed at physicians and nurses.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The $56 Million Minnesota mystery donation

That's the question many people in Minnesota are asking this week after it was revealed that Minnesota Public Radio had received the largest donation in the organization’s 55-year history. An anonymous donor had made a $56 million donation to the radio station.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy