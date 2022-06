SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail. Deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in Springfield around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found Crawford hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade Street. The neighborhood is near West Mount Vernon and South Broadway. Investigators say Crawford did not have a weapon on him and did not have any connection to the property owners.

