Virginia State

Anthem’s Virginia president to retire

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Ricketts, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Virginia, will retire in September after nearly 40 years with the health insurance company, Anthem announced Friday. Ricketts has served as leader of Anthem’s operations in Virginia for the past five years. He joined Anthem in 1984 as a...

www.virginiabusiness.com

cardinalnews.org

Was it really ‘all hands on deck’ for rural Virginia?

Last November, the Senate Finance Committee held a retreat in Roanoke. One of the main topics was rural Virginia. The panel heard lots of presentations and saw lots of charts and graphs, few of them the sorts of things you’ll see chatted up at a local chamber of commerce meeting. All in all, it was a pretty dreary session, and not just because winter was setting in outside. There was talk about localities that qualified not simply as officially “distressed,” but “doubly distressed.” There were references to localities that don’t have economic development offices. There were figures about how North Carolina has been spending 16 times more than Virginia each year on site development.
UV Cavalier Daily

Why Summer in Virginia is Actually The Best

Since lugging all of my very heavy belongings to my car around a month ago and driving home to the luxurious Northern Virginia, I have had a lot of time to think about life. Why isn’t Ms. Kathy the University President yet? How can we get Bodo’s to monopolize the bagel industry nationwide? What can I do to get a student discount on gas? All this to say, I am now 10 times smarter than when I left Mr. Jefferson’s Academical Village. My newfound intelligence has opened my eyes to the true beauty that is the state of Virginia, and helped me to realize that Virginia is hands down the best place to be during the summer. I can sum up the main reasons why using the acronym DMV — because when you think of summer, the only thing that should come to mind is the holy trinity that is D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Inside Nova

Emergency SNAP allotments approved for Virginia through June

(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Virginia lawmakers won’t push through new Commanders stadium incentives this year

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in the conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill […]
Virginia Business

Virginia Business wins national awards for writing, design

Awards presented at Alliance of Area Business Publishers conference. Virginia Business won two national journalism awards Saturday during The Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ (AABP) 2022 Editorial Excellence Awards ceremony, held in Columbus, Ohio. Former Virginia Business Deputy Editor Rich Griset placed silver in the Best Body of Work,...
Virginia Business

Port of Va. partnering with Norfolk Southern

Train service will expedite shipping to West Coast. The Port of Virginia is part of a new partnership with Norfolk Southern Corp., Hapag-Lloyd and Union Pacific Railroad. The partners will provide expedited train shipping from the East Coast to the western U.S., Norfolk Southern announced last week. The partnership, called...
The Associated Press

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia’s governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students’ preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
Virginia Business

Hampton Roads Community Foundation elects new chair

Attorney Sharon Goodwyn is first Black woman to be chair. The Hampton Roads Community Foundation Board of Directors elected Sharon Goodwyn as chair, the foundation announced last week. An attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Goodwyn is the first African American and the first woman to serve as chair of...
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
CBS Philly

Joshua Macias, Arrested Outside Convention Center During 2020 Vote Count, Should Be Back In Jail After Proud Boys Meeting, DA Krasner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Virginia man arrested outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center while votes were being counted in the 2020 election needs to be back in jail, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Krasner’s office asked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas to hold Joshua Macias in criminal contempt after Macias met with the leaders of the extremist groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Macias was arrested along with Antonio LaMotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Nov. 5 outside of the Convention Center. Police say the two parked...
virginiaviews.com

Virginia’s critical wetlands are marching inland | Weather

As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
virginiaviews.com

Va. school board south over transgender student policies

Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
WFXR

Biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
