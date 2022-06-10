ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching and growing for Cullman students continues with The Link’s Enrichment Camp

By Amy Leonard
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link of Cullman County’s Summer Enrichment Camp welcomed its first week of campers in efforts of keeping the children of Cullman entertained and hungry for knowledge throughout their summer break.

“We are so thankful to be provide this service to the students in Cullman County. We know that the gap in the summer can really create problems in August when the students go back to school. We want to stand in the gap. We believe that walking side by side with these students will ensure their success,” shared Director of Programs Julie Hall.

Wednesday saw campers learning age-appropriate coping skills for anxiety with various breakout sessions. From yoga lessons to talk sessions and drawing sessions, the students learned ways to cope with anxiety through constructive and healthy ways.

Later in the summer, an emphasis will be on physical health, cooking skill and nutrition. Sips and Strokes will be teaching art classes during the last day of camp. Learning will be a part of each session of camp.

Through fostering a hunger of knowledge through play, The Link provides a safe place for area students on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to move away from screen time and socialize with their peers.

The camp is currently in session and will continue through July 6. There will be no camp on Monday, July 4 due to the national holiday.

The camp is provided free of charge and available for incoming 1 st – 8 th graders. For more information, please contact Dakota Trammell by phone at 256-775-0028 or by email at dakotatrammell@linkingcullman.org .

Campers learning coping skills with yoga (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

