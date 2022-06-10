Friendship Shelter seeks culinary volunteers

The opening of a new water park in Orange County has some residents excited, though others are wondering how much water the park will use amid a prolonged drought in Southern California. The giant wave pool, lazy river and slides at the new Wild Rivers in Irvine will be filled with thousands of gallons of water in the coming days. "Well, I'm definitely torn because I miss Wild Rivers. It shut down when my kids were little and it made us very sad, but yes, we are in a drought," said Aimee Alwood, Foothill Ranch resident. Experts said it will initially take up...

IRVINE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO