Friendship Shelter seeks culinary volunteers

By LB Indy Staff
lagunabeachindy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendship Shelter Inc, a housing first homeless shelter agency, is currently seeking...

www.lagunabeachindy.com

lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artists blessed ahead of festival season

As the Laguna Beach festival season approaches, religious leaders from multiple congregations recently gathered for their annual Blessing of the Artists. The event was sponsored by the St. Catherine of Siena Council of Catholic Women and the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council. Hosted at the Laguna Beach ward of the Church...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

What will Long Beach do with its pandemic parklets?

Parklets or parking? That's the question. The Long Beach City Council will vote Tuesday evening whether or not to remove 125 outdoor spaces that were created during the pandemic to keep restaurants open and afloat.The Open Streets program provided local businesses and restaurants with parklets and sidewalk space that was supposed to be temporary during the pandemic to provide options for customers to physically distance and stay safe. It was set to expire at the end of June. But some customers tell CBSLA they like to sit outside. "We're not over COVID," said Cathy Atwood, a neighbor. "Even though people want...
LONG BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County Events

As the summer continues, here are the events held in Orange County for this week. Enjoy carnival rides, food, live music, fireworks, and classic car shows at the Fountain Valley Summerfest, located at 16400 Brookhurst St. The festival will begin on June 16 at 5 p.m. and conclude on June 19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Housing First#Charity#Friendship Shelter Inc#Dinner Volunteers
newsantaana.com

This week’s Cochino List includes Pizza Trio

Restaurants and other food vendors ordered to close and allowed to reopen by Orange County health inspectors from May 27 to June 9. Pizza Trio, 1473 S. Main St., Santa Ana, Closed: May 31, Reason: Cockroach infestation, Reopened: June 1. Boiling Pot Restaurant, 12921 Magnolia St., Garden Grove, Closed: June...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

After century of educating low-income kids, LA Catholic school closes

For generations, Catholic schools have represented a pathway to the middle class for immigrants. But thousands have closed, the latest in Boyle Heights. A feud between PIMCO founder Bill Gross and neighbors involving a large glass sculpture and the Gilligan’s Island theme song was finally settled. Maybe. This year’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

5 Great Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Orange County

Enjoy your summer nights with a plant-based menu and signature cocktails. The dinner menu includes chorizo nachos, coconut tacos, enchiladas verdes, guava cheesecake, and more. The restaurant recently started weekday lunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy $6 tacos on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Or catch happy hour on other weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. 1617 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, https://www.graciasmadre.co/
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wild Rivers water park reopening in Irvine amid SoCal drought

The opening of a new water park in Orange County has some residents excited, though others are wondering how much water the park will use amid a prolonged drought in Southern California. The giant wave pool, lazy river and slides at the new Wild Rivers in Irvine will be filled with thousands of gallons of water in the coming days. "Well, I'm definitely torn because I miss Wild Rivers. It shut down when my kids were little and it made us very sad, but yes, we are in a drought," said Aimee Alwood, Foothill Ranch resident. Experts said it will initially take up...
IRVINE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Band on the Sand event scheduled for July 3, 2022, cancelled

The Beach House, host of this year’s Band on the Sand Annual Community Event, announced that it would cancel the highly anticipated event originally scheduled for July 3, 2022. This decision was not arrived lightly. In conversations with local authorities and City representative, there were concerns expressed regarding recent...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Possible Rabies Exposure At Malibu Café

MALIBU—On Saturday, June 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned of a potential rabies exposure at Malibu Café at Calamingos Ranch earlier this month on June 4. A group of people were said to have been handling a bat and some people in the group included children.
MALIBU, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

14 Spectacular Spots To Dine With A View In Newport Beach

Summer is near, which means a day on the water is in your future. Whether it’s boating around in a Duffy during the day or enjoying a sunset happy hour cruise, there is no better time to relish the sunny springtime weather. But where you dock and where you dine is important and can make your seafaring excursion that much better. Here are 14 spectacular spots to drop anchor and grab a bite in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bat found inside cafe means customers need to test for rabies, California officials say

Health authorities in Los Angeles are warning people of a potential rabies exposure after a bat made its way into a Malibu restaurant. Officials from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in a tweet a bat was handled “by one or more individuals, including a group of children,” at Malibu Cafe in Calamigos Ranch on June 4. The agency said that anyone who may have come into contact with the bat should reach out to their doctor and ask to be evaluated for post-exposure rabies treatment.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winery takes home double gold from Orange County competition

Sculpterra Winery takes home double gold on cabernet sauvignon, figurine blend, and viognier. – Sculpterra Winery recently won double gold medals in three wine categories in the Orange County Commercial Wine Competition. That’s three individual double gold awards, and it means every judge must award the wine a gold medal to achieve double gold. In addition to double gold medals, each wine received over 90 points from the judges. The estate-grown cabernet sauvignon received 94 points, while the Italian style blend, Figurine, and the refreshing viognier, both received 93 points.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

L.A. County offering free vet clinic for dogs and cats at George Lane Park

Join DACC for a free pet wellness clinic on June 25th,, 2022 from 9am-1pm. By appointment ONLY. Schedule your appointment. The L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control on Saturday June 25th will host a free vet clinic for dogs and cats at George Lane Park.
internewscast.com

Parent Sues Woke LA Private School Over DEIJ Polices, Claims Anti-Semitism

The ritzy Los Angeles area Brentwood School is being sued by the father of a former student for its allegedly “racially divisive, anti-Semitic” curriculum which he claims changed dramatically and turned decidedly “woke” after the death of George Floyd. The suit is being brought by frustrated father Jerome Eisenberg, who claims his daughter left the school rather than be subjected to the new environment at Brentwood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

