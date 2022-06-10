ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jazz expected to interview Pistons assistant Jerome Allen

By Luke Adams
 4 days ago
Utah Jazz fans pose for pictures in front of the Jazz Note at Vivint Arena. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The list of head coaching candidates set to interview with the Jazz continues to grow, as Utah has received permission to meet with Pistons assistant Jerome Allen, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Allen, a former player who was drafted by the Timberwolves in 1995, transitioned into coaching in 2009 after a long professional career that saw him play in France, Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Greece in addition to the NBA.

He coached the Penn Quakers from 2009-15, then joined Brad Stevens‘ staff in Boston as an assistant from 2015-21. After Stevens was promoted to the Celtics’ front office, Allen left for Detroit and spent the 2021-22 season as a Pistons assistant under Dwane Casey.

Allen’s is the 14th candidate reported to be on Utah’s list of interviewees as the team seeks a replacement for Quin Snyder. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz will begin conducting their first round of interviews via Zoom within the next few days.

