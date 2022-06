On May 5, for the first time in two years, Sulzbacher advocates gathered in-person at the Casa Marina Hotel in Jacksonville Beach for Sulzbacher’s Fiesta at the Beach, a fundraiser for the Sulzbacher Beaches Health Center. Sulzbacher honored Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, with the “2022 Beaches Healthy Hero” award to recognize the organization’s outstanding commitment to improving the health and well-being of the Beaches community.

