Brunswick, GA

World Series Trophy Tour to make stops through Golden Isles

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
 5 days ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works in the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP

After more than a quarter century, the World Series championship returned to the state of Georgia in November. Now, the trophy is set to make its way through the Golden Isles as part of the World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist.

The tour will travel throughout the expansive area of Braves Country through the summer with a total of 151 stops scheduled in commemoration of 151 years of Braves baseball.

“We knew right away when we won the World Series that we wanted to share this championship with all of Braves Country, and we have the largest marketing territory in all of baseball,” said Jori Palmer, the Braves’ senior manager of marketing and advertising. “Our territory goes all over Georgia, all through Mississippi, and up to the Raleigh-Durham area, so we had a big task at hand figuring out where exactly we wanted to go.”

With information derived from the organization’s business intelligence team, which pulls together data on where Braves fans travel from, where they’re watching from, what merchandise they buy, etc., Brunswick popped on the map as a location saturated with fans.

The Commissioner’s Trophy is set to arrive to the area from Marietta on July 13, when it will be on display at the Casino Theater at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island beginning at 11 a.m.

The following day, the trophy will shift over to Mary Ross Waterfront, where it will be put on display at July 14 at 5 p.m.

Fans will receive the opportunity to take photos with the trophy at each stop, and additional Braves programing and entertainment will take place as well. Tickets won’t be needed at either location.

“Fans can come out and just enjoy a chance to get up close and personal with the trophy, take some photos with it, and they’ll receive the photos immediately on their phone so they can share on social,” Palmer said. “Our team also brings out some fun promotional items like caps, pennants, stickers and buttons. Each town has really done a good job at kind of making the event their own. The city of Brunswick has been really, really great to work with. They’ve been really welcoming to us, so I think it’s going to be a really fun event.”

Afterward, the tour will continue on to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville, and into Alabama before traveling back to South Carolina by July 27.

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. The Atlanta Braves topped the Houston Astros 4-2 in the World Series to win the organization’s fourth championship — its first in 26 years.

Since 1991, the Braves have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League titles and two World Series wins.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about the team.

