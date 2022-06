Click here to read the full article. Cadillac’s new endurance race car looks like it would be just at home in Gotham City as it would on the track. General Motors’s luxury marque unveiled the Project GTP Hypercar on Wednesday. The Detroit automaker says it plans to start testing the dazzling racer soon with the aim of competing in the new LMDh prototype class next year. The all-black track car looks more like something the Caped Crusader would drive than Elvis. Set low to the ground and with a wide track, it has a bubble cockpit—similar to that found on the Batmobile...

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO