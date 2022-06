Cody Rhodes making his return to WWE back in April was one of the biggest moments of the year, and it is something that The Miz admits was “huge.”. The former two-time WWE Champion told “In The Kliq” that Rhodes making his return was a big moment for “WWE as well as him,” when talking about Rhodes, as it is also “huge for the fans” as they “all love it.” The former AEW star has been a hit since his surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins, and since then he has defeated the former Shield member at three-straight premium live events.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO