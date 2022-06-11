ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says to Avoid ‘Bogus' Tech Companies That Should've Never Gone Public

By Krystal Hur, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that several tech firms that went public in recent years are beginning to realize their missteps, and he warned investors to take their dollars elsewhere. "The companies out here in San Francisco have only just begun to realize that they overexpanded and, in many...

